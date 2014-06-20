By Kathryn Brown, Director, ERA Coralie Properties

The first thing that catches your eye when approaching Blue Haven Resort are its colors; you can’t help but smile as the bright hues seem to invite you to come inside. If you are arriving by sea, the contrast between the turquoise water, white sand and Caribbean-toned building is stunning. If you arrive by vehicle, a step into the reception area reveals the same effect . . . you have just arrived and you want to stay forever.

From a real estate point of view the property does not need constant monologue—it speaks for itself. Blue Haven sits on a 10 acre site with approximately 300 feet (79 meters) of beach frontage and a total of 660 feet (200 meters) of Leeward Going Through water frontage.

There are 51 units, including 3 penthouse suites, one of which is currently on the market. The units are well appointed and include pedestal-style king-size beds in each master bedroom. The kitchens are sleek and modern with island counters with stools, Thermadore cooktops, Sub Zero refrigerators, Della Casa self-closing cabinets and Bausch washers and dryers. The living areas are furnished in classic blues and whites contrasted with dark wood—inviting and comfortable. The exterior decks are designed for relaxation and to take advantage of water views.

Blue Haven Resort offers premier rooms and one, two and three bedroom suites, as well as the penthouses; 16 units are lock-outs. This option allows three opportunities for vacation rental: a premier room, a full one bedroom suite or a two-bedroom suite. The units are spacious, starting at approximately 1,500 sq. ft. to over 5,000 sq. ft. for a penthouse unit. The resort’s guest services team is fabulous; they take pride in offering superb service and warm island hospitality.

Blue Haven Resort is located in the Leeward area of Providenciales— private but not secluded, only minutes away from restaurants, stores and othe businesses on Grace Bay. However, if you choose to remain on resort property all that you need is provided. There are three restaurants on site: Salt Bar and Grill, Fire and Ice and the café Market, a small grocery store and gift shop.

For more outdoor enjoyment, the private beach area in front of the resort has ample umbrella-shaded seating, hammocks and sun beds as well as a free form infinity pool with expansive deck area and a water trampoline. All of your favorite watersports are also available at the adjacent IGY Blue Haven Marina. For those inclined to maintain their fitness and wellness goals, there is a fully equipped, 24-hour fitness center and Elevate Spa. Families enjoy the benefits of Sandpiper Kid’s Club, offered free of charge to resort guests and owners.

Thanks to Blue Haven’s affiliation with sister properties Alexandra Resort and Beach House Turks & Caicos, resort guests may take a free shuttle to dine at both resorts, and to use the beach facilities (by advance reservation) at Beach House.

At any given time, there are a few units for sale at Blue Haven Resort. Price will depend on size, the floor on which the unit is located and views. Ground level floor will be lower-priced; as you move higher in the building prices usually increase. (Of course it also depends on square footage of the unit.) Sales of units that have come on the market have been generally quite close to list price or sold for list price. This shows that the properties are being listed at market value.

Because the resort and individual units are both well maintained, value will remain strong. As the real estate market continues to improve with sales higher than new listings, we expect some increase in value of all properties.

Blue Haven Resort’s exclusive location makes it special. The Leeward subdivision is largely residential—with Blue Haven being a jewel in the crown, there will be no other resort built in this area. Being home to the world-class Blue Haven Marina adds the finishing touch.