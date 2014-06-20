The potential harm to coral reefs caused by sunscreen.

By Don Stark, Chairman, Turks & Caicos Reef Fund and Autumn Blum, Chief Executive Officer, Stream2Sea

Photo By Heidi Hertler

Everyone knows that pollution—petroleum products, plastic, sewage, etc.—is harmful to coral reefs.Fewer people know that something we do every day (or should do) is also polluting lakes and oceans and potentially harming coral reefs. More than half of all sunscreens contain the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate, which have been shown to be harmful to corals in very low concentrations.

According to the US National Park Service, between 4,000 and 6,000 TONS of sunscreen enter reef areas every year. Other scientists estimate closer to 14,000 tons, including wastewater run-off. That’s a lot of sunscreen carrying toxic ingredients. They also estimate that 90% of diving and snorkeling activities take place on just 10% of the world’s reefs. So, all that sunscreen is concentrated in a very small reef area. You slather on the sunscreen and then jump into the water. And it’s not just oxybenzone and octinoxate that’s a concern, other common ingredients in sunscreens and personal care items can also cause problems. These include parabens, nano-particles, cinnamates, benzophenones and a camphor derivative.