Foodies are in for a unique experience at The Frenz Deck.

Story & Photos By Dominique Rolle, Caya Hico Media

Walking with my friend Lorraine Kenlock in her lush backyard garden, I feel transported from Grace Bay into the heartland of the Turks & Caicos—North Caicos—or perhaps Jamaica where such fantastic foliage is a common way of life. Lorraine hails from that island, and though she relocated here in 2003, the earthiness of her spirit and approach to life has not wilted.

It is rare to find such a gardening enthusiast on Providenciales where flat, dry land has made the beaches the most celebrated the planet earth has to offer. However, behind the bustling tourism hub that is Grace Bay Road there lies an oasis nestled on a picturesque lake where ducks, flamingos and egrets frolic in peace, hidden away from the crowds.

Bursting with life and overflowing with organic goodies, Kenlock’s garden ranges in surprises from tomatoes, peppers, bananas and spinach, to peppermint, okra, papaya, and pumpkin. Her plants are like her children and she speaks to them with the love all good farmers bestow upon their seedlings. With tenderness and care she waters, protects and ensures their growth. It is a hand-grown approach rarely applied to our modern food and an essential ingredient in the farm-to-table movement Kenlock is trailblazing here on Providenciales.

Chef Irie Dawta and Lorraine Kenlock are technically the same person, but not really. Lorraine was an IT professional, educated in Japan as well as her native Jamaica, and previously confined to a corporate life drastically different from the culinary and creative environment the chef inspires on a daily basis. In 2011, the metamorphosis took place and Kenlock took on her new persona. It started as a made-to-order healthy (and mouth-wateringly delicious) salad business that quickly created a demand for her distinctive approach to food in the private chef villa market. It was there, facing the hurdles of entering the professional culinary industry that the legendary Chef Irie Dawta was born.

Kenlock’s reputation as Ire Dawta precedes her. Just ask one of her devoted followers about the unparalleled dining experience she offers and even the haughtiest of foodies will be convinced before even trying her food. Still, seeing (or rather tasting) is believing. With many of us not quite in the private jet/private chef income bracket, Irie Dawta’s newest creation offers the perfect opportunity to experience her delights.

