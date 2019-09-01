In the Spring 2019 issue of Times of the Islands, we introduced you to the intriguing new residential resort community of South Bank. Located on Providenciales’ ruggedly beautiful south shore at Long Bay, it is the latest idyllic retreat by Windward Development, specialists in creating unique waterfront properties. Debuting this fall are The Boathouses at South Bank, the first of their kind on the Islands.

The South Bank property, spanning 31 acres east of Caicos Marina, with 230 feet of beachfront along Long Bay Beach and 2,000 feet of picturesque ironshore, beckons with a siren song to water lovers. I took a bike ride along the road lining the property one afternoon this summer, and couldn’t tear my eyes from the vast expanse of gleaming deep blue sea that lapped at the shore. If I had access to a boat, kayak or paddle board, I would have been skimming those luscious waters.

I suspect that’s why South Bank is adding The Boathouses to the two already introduced neighborhoods: The Lagoon, an intimate community of twelve villas surrounding a swimming beach lagoon, and The Ocean Estate, a collection of eight contemporary beach and oceanfront homes. Abundant in space and light, the 38 Boathouses are in the The Launch neighborhood on the marina waterfront, each with a private dock directly on the back terrace—a TCI first. Designed as a modern Caribbean streetscape surrounding a central pool and relaxation area, The Boathouses offer the perfect balance of community, views and space, with prices starting at $795,000.

The one-bedroom Boathouse covers 1,918 square feet of interior and exterior living space on two levels. The living and dining areas are on either side of a contemporary kitchen on the ground floor, with an outdoor dining terrace seemingly floating above the water. There is also a lower terrace for easy boat and water access. The second level holds an oversized master suite with large walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.

The efficient two-bedroom Boathouse offers 2,077 square feet of living space on its two levels, with the second bedroom on the upper floor and including ensuite bathrooms, spacious closets and a terrace. It represents outstanding value.

The three-bedroom Boathouse measures a generous 2,839 square feet over three levels. The master bedroom expands across the entire third floor and offers panoramic water views.

Ownership includes use of the community area with pool (equally suited for sun worshippers and keen swimmers), and a spacious lounging patio with hammocks, BBQs, changing rooms and bathrooms.

Blee Halligan are the architects bringing South Bank to life. According to Greg Blee, “We designed The Boathouses to create a welcoming, peaceful atmosphere where everything is at hand. These contemporary townhouses surround a central entertainment area, designed as an extension of the villas to create a cohesiveness in design and materiality.

Some homes have the option for a roof terrace, while all boast an outdoor dining deck suspended over the water and stunning views over Juba Sound, the marina, mangroves and Caicos Bank beyond.”

South Bank, managed by renowned Grace Bay Resorts, is anchored by a full-service marina and at full build-out, amenities will include a fitness center and spa, tennis court, clubhouse with pool, bar and restaurant, café, lagoon peninsula with lounging cabanas, non-motorized watersports and Long Bay Beach access. Water taxi and boat concierge services ensure living or staying at South Bank is effortless for boat owners.

For more information, visit livesouthbank.com.