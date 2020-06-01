South Bank development recommences construction.

By Kathy Borsuk

During Turks & Caicos’ four-month COVID-19 lockdown, when borders were closed and residents encouraged to shelter in place, I, like many others, took to the roads by foot and bicycle. Especially in the early weeks when restrictions were more severe, the early morning and late afternoon “exercise hours” had people out and about in the fresh air and sunshine. My forays often took me past South Bank on the southeastern shore of Providenciales, on the ocean in Long Bay Hills. Each time I passed, I thought of the fortunate folk who would soon live in this peaceful area of natural beauty.

The South Bank residential resort and marina sprawls over 30 acres, its borders the captivating 2,000 feet of ironshore just east of the South Bank Marina and 230 feet of beautiful beach on Long Bay. Here, the ocean shimmers in deep turquoise tones, occasionally glass-calm, occasionally rustled by the cooling tradewinds. At the edges of the day, the lush indigenous vegetation appears burnished in golden tones that speak of serenity.

Windward Long Bay Ltd., developer of South Bank, models their projects on creating an exclusive, low-density, water-based experience and South Bank is no exception. Each of the various neighborhoods offers residences featuring a unique relationship with the water and having their own pools and gardens to create private spaces within an embracing enclave.

The Ocean Estates encompasses four- to seven-bedroom beachfront and oceanfront villas facing the vast Caicos Bank, a protective shallow-water sea at Providenciales’ south flank. Walls of glass, oceanfront pool decks and courtyard terraces are designed to seamlessly merge indoor and outdoor spaces. The homes’ signature features are stunning infinity pools, with a transparent end that seemingly floats above the water. Three beachfront villas perch on an elevated dune overlooking the aptly named Long Bay Beach, stretching to the horizon at the west.

In The Lagoon neighborhood, residents can enjoy three- to five-bedroom beachfront villas with their own pools on a unique swimming lagoon, with some properties having their own boat docks. At The Launch there are one- to three-bedroom townhouses, called Boathouses because each has a private rear terrace with a boat dock suspended over the water.

Each residence features generous kitchen and living/dining areas, handmade for entertaining family and friends. Homeowners and their guests can partake of South Bank resort amenities including watersports, tennis, gym, spa, restaurant and bar, along with multiple beach access areas. Also available are in-villa dining and spa treatments, with private chefs and wellness experts. The entire South Bank property is security gated.

Earlier this year, the horizontal infrastructure works were completed, including underground utilities and roads. Villa construction on the Ocean Estates and Lagoon areas also started and has recommenced after the COVID-19 lockdown, following the TCI Government’s cautious health and safety restrictions.

Residents and visitors (once TCI borders open on July 22) can learn more at the Experience Lounge located on-site. It is open for appointment adhering to strict health protocols.

At the same time, the South Bank Marina is being fully re-invigorated to deliver service and facilities for the adventurous South Bank lifestyle. The main dock is currently under renovation, with a new fuel system and floating docks with around 60 slips ranging from 20 to 120 feet. South Bank homeowners can enjoy a Boat Concierge program that allows them to simply call in to order their boat to the designated launch spot fully maintained, fueled and provisioned . . . then drop it back off after their day trip. Conveniently blissful!

In keeping with its nature-oriented lifestyle and corporate mantra, earlier this year, South Bank Resort & Marina provided the Turks & Caicos Reef Fund with a dedicated office and training facility in the recently renovated South Bank Marina building. It has already been used to train volunteers in fighting the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease on TCI reefs. Ingo Reckhorn, director of the South Bank development explained the generous donation, “South Bank has been crafted as a destination for lovers of the marine environment. Protecting the wonders above and below the surface of our beautiful waters is tremendously important to us and our buyers.”

In this uncharted “New World” we live in, it’s good to know there are sanctuaries to be found.

For more information, visit livesouthbank.com. For an appointment at the Experience Lounge, email contact@livesouthbank.com. To read more, go to https://www.timespub.tc/2019/03/water-water-everywhere/.