Poetry
Summer in the Turks & Caicos Islands
By David P. Carroll ~ Photo By Marta Morton
Summer by the sea and
It’s so beautiful to stop
And see watching the
Children smiling so bright
Having fun in the warm
Summer sunlight feeling the warmth
On my face and Turks & Caicos Islands is just
A beautiful sunny place and
Taste the sweetest fruits and I’m
Watching the butterflies flow
Oh how I love the summer days
Smiling so bright kissing my beautiful wife
And all of the songs we sung were so
Beautiful and bright in the warm
Summer sunlight and it’s truly
Beautiful to see the little birds singing
To me it’s summer time and I’ll remember this summer’s day
And all of my memories will never fade away
Oh how I love summer time in beautiful Turks & Caicos Islands every day.
On the Cover
Agile LeVin—photographer, explorer and chronicler of everything TCI on his website www.visittci.com—took this drone photo of the multi-textured wetlands of West Caicos. He was part of the expedition that investigated the site of the historic pirate attack in the area. For more information and photos, go to page 48.
