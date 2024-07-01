Ocean Breeze Resort, North Caicos

By Jody Rathgeb ~ Photos By Tom Rathgeb

If resorts could talk, most of them would say many of the same things, touting their international flair, luxury settings and “perfection in paradise.” Ocean Breeze Resort speaks of something different. This new boutique resort in the Turks & Caicos would say, simply, “This is North Caicos. Discover the difference.”

The discovery will reveal a resort rooted in what is local: Built and owned by a North Caicos couple, its 26 rooms and suites blend with the landscape. There’s an atmosphere as quiet and calm as the island itself, and a commitment to local hiring and support of other island businesses.

The local commitment does not skimp on amenities. Ocean Breeze includes a full-service restaurant, inner courtyard pool, spa services, conference room, and fitness center. The place is a seven-to-eight-minute walk from the beach and the resort will provide beach chairs and umbrellas. Car rental is easily available, along with concierge support in exploring all that North and Middle Caicos have to offer.

Grown on North Caicos

The seed sprouted from local soil. Darville Handfield is a son of the island and his wife, Kadra Been-Handfield, comes from Salt Cay. Together, the entrepreneurial couple own and run several businesses on North Caicos, including a water plant, auto parts store, liquor store, car rental, and small grocery. Kadra, who acts as their spokesperson, says the concept for the resort was “Darville’s idea. Seeing the growth of North Caicos, he thought having a property where people who need a little rest and getaway would be a good idea. He asked what I thought we should do.” She continues, “I didn’t answer right away,” noting that she already had a lot on her plate running three of their existing businesses. “But then I said, ‘If it’s your vision, I will support it.’”

They began building in 2019 with architect Rico Smith and Darville leading a small construction crew. Instead of a sprawling, Provo-style resort, the plan was a place that would fit into the scale and natural beauty of North Caicos. Construction was to go building by building, in phases. Then came the pandemic. After a near full stop, they continued slowly and the resort opened in December 2023.

The back-and-forth rhythm was reinforced by their individual strengths. Darville, acting as contractor, knew about fixtures and fittings; Kadra was very specific about style and design, choosing furniture, décor, and colors. (“Green for North Caicos, blue for our waters, gray as a soothing, calm base,” she says.)

The hardest thing? “Finding locals as manpower, plus the cost of everything tripled during the pandemic,” Kadra replies. Their efforts were successful, however. When Ocean Breeze and its restaurant, Cilantros, opened, local people were very much a part of the team, with Kendra Parker as manager and Deshonya Forbes at the front desk; Aiesha Sealy and Romane Dwyer in the kitchen; Roshano Cox and Garnet Smith as bartenders; and local workers in security and managing housekeeping. “It’s a balance,” Kadra comments, adding that she prefers to hire locally in part because she dislikes the work permit process.

She is looking to the future, too. In the spring, she hosted a field trip for local students interested in the hospitality industry, giving them a “backstage” look at operations. Some might use employment at their “backyard” resort to launch their careers.

Getting it out there

Ocean Breeze has teamed up with a marketing company in the United States for visibility, but Kadra is also heavily involved in its promotion though its website oceanbreezeresorttci.com and social media. “We will venture out as it grows,” she says, but adds proudly, “The day we opened we had 75 percent occupancy.” She is emphasizing the getaway aspect of the place, suggesting that people new to the Islands book about half their vacation at Ocean Breeze, enjoying quiet relaxation, and the other half on busy, go-go Provo. For local residents, there are events such as a ladies’ movie night and special holiday dinners. In addition, corporate getaways are taking advantage of the combination of an all-business conference room with do-your-own-thing social activities.

Unlike some resorts that try to keep visitors within their compounds, Ocean Breeze encourages island exploration, which on North and Middle is rich in experiences. “They [guests] don’t need to have every meal here, when there are other places to explore,” Kadra says. She even invites “competition,” hoping to see a revival of nearby St. Charles (which closed after hurricane damage) and renewed interest in Sandy Point in a more modest iteration than the erstwhile Royal Reef.

The lowdown

Single hotel rooms at Ocean Breeze (low to high season) cost $235 to $375 per night (two person occupancy), with double rooms $250 to $385. A one-bedroom suite runs $320 to $470 and a two-bedroom suite (with 1.5 bath) $470 to $630. There are also “Festive Season” rates (over Christmas and New Year) that are higher. All rates do not include a 12 percent government tax, 10 percent service charge, and 5 percent resort fee, which will be added.

For more information and reservations, visit oceanbreezeresorttci.com or call (649) 946-7716.