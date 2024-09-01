Getting to know the Shortnose Batfish.

By Kelly Currington

One of the amazing things about scuba diving is that every time you enter the ocean you have a good chance of seeing a creature you’ve never seen before. It’s always exciting when that happens! There is no shortage of odd or weird looking inhabitants on the reef, but there is one that definitely stands out amongst the rest.

This little fish has the appearance of not being created with a plan, but rather is the product of using a bunch of leftover parts of other creatures. You will see though, that it is actually very well designed for its habitat and lifestyle.

It has a down-turned mouth making it look grumpy, a horn like a unicorn, a lure like a frogfish, a flattened body like a flounder, modified pectoral fins that resemble bat wings, and a tail that is just sort of stuck on the end to complete the look. Its gill openings are situated at the upper base of the pectoral fins, in the armpits. What is this mishmash of a creature? This magnificent assembly is the Shortnose Batfish (Ogcocephalus nasutus).

The horn, also known as the rostrum, is fairly long at the juvenile stage but shortens as the individual matures, often appearing as just a nub in older adults. Just below the rostrum and above the upper lip is a retractable spine with three fleshy bits on the end, which is used as a lure to attract prey. This retractable lure is actually a modified dorsal fin, making this creature a living evolutionary, transitional species.

One of the ways this unique fish hunts for prey is by laying motionless on the sea bottom, sometimes partially covered by sand, and extending and wiggling its lure, which resembles a potential meal to passing fish. When an unsuspecting passerby gets within striking distance, the batfish will open its expanding mouth and suck in the prey in a fraction of a second. In addition to this ambush- style hunting, it also actively looks for food by using the modified pectoral and pelvic fins to “walk” along the sea floor looking for small prey hiding in the sand, sea grass, or rocky rubble.

Though batfish are poor swimmers they can swim short distances fairly quickly if they feel threatened, before settling back on the bottom, where their mottled brown, tan, spotted, and/or cream colorations are perfect for camouflaging their presence. Their ability to camouflage themselves against the sea floor is so good that most times you look straight at them and don’t see them unless they move.

Shortnose Batfish engage in what’s called cooperative spawning. This means several males will fertilize the eggs as they are released by a female, ensuring a higher success rate for reproduction as well as a better probability of survival of the species. The eggs and larvae are pelagic drifters until they settle on the sea floor, where they will metamorphose into the weird and beautiful body shape of their adult selves.

As juveniles, they inhabit seagrass meadows, mangroves, and even floating sargassum weed beds in the shallow, protected inner reefs, which offers them protection from predators. As adults, they can reside on coastal lagoons all the way out to seaward reefs. They seem to be solitary fish, or hanging out as mating pairs, but there are reports that they can reside in larger social groups, or schools.

Adults can reach between 36 and 38 centimeters (15 inches). They are usually seen in relatively shallow depths of 1 to 20 meters (3 to 65 feet), but they have been found at depths of 305 meters (approximately 1,000 feet). They range throughout the western Atlantic and Caribbean oceans.

Batfish are hardy little creatures and can live upwards of 12 years, which gives them the opportunity to make lots of baby batfish! These gems of natures have been proven to be very intelligent as well. They have been observed changing their swimming route to work with the currents that bring their food source, like we as humans would do if our favorite restaurant closed and we have to find a new one.

The batfish diet consists of small invertebrates, small fish, polychaeta worms (bristle worms), algae, and other plant matter on the reef. This means their lack of Olympic swimming skills are not a detriment, but instead places them right where they need to be—on the bottom relying on their stealth, camouflage, and expert fishing skills.

The first time I had the pleasure of seeing one of these beauties was in 2014 at West Caicos. I had been on a dive with guests and when I surfaced, my captain asked me if I had seen the Shortnose Batfish. I had not seen it. She donned her tank and we descended to about 50-ish feet in nothing but sand, but she took me right to him and we named him Victor. He was sitting in the middle of the sand patch and blended in so well that he was invisible to eyes that had never seen him before. He was stunning, and I was instantly in love with him. I watched him for as long as possible trying to memorize everything about him. Over the next few months, we visited Victor every week. Every guest that was privileged to see him was completely enthralled; he had become quite the celebrity!

One of the most incredible batfish encounters was with a breeding pair. They were found in a rubbly-sandy area not on the usual dive route. It was very evident that the male was trying to shield the female from divers by continuously placing himself between them and her. She would tuck herself behind him or walk beside him right up against his pectoral fin, nearly in his armpit. This was when I first noticed the gill openings, and it was fascinating. The perfection of their hodgepodge of characteristics was very obvious when you see batfish moving across the sand, hunting with their lure, and being invisible in plain sight.

That being said, their superior camouflage can also cause them harm. I have encountered batfish in as little as 2 to 3 feet of water, so when you are walking in the shallows, shuffle your feet so they will feel your presence and can move out of the way and avoid being accidentally stepped on.

These amazing creatures play a crucial role in the health of coral reef ecosystems, controlling the population of small invertebrates which helps the overall balance of the reef. Like most other marine animals, conservation efforts are essential to ensuring their long-term survival. Every time you enter the ocean, it is your responsibility to protect it and its inhabitants. Slow down, make it a treasure hunt (for critters), don’t touch anything, and take only pictures. Become a Sea Ambassador . . .