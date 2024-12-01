Charity on North and Middle Caicos attends to the needs of the elderly.

By Jody Rathgeb ~ Photos By Tom Rathgeb

On the surface, sitting on the porch and watching the world go by seems a fitting way to rest after a life of hard work, or to give oneself time to heal after an accident or diagnosis of illness. But appearances can hide real problems. Is that porch-sitter isolated and lonely? Is she mobile enough to go inside and prepare some food if she’s hungry? Has he taken his medications, or did he forget or get it wrong? Has anyone checked on this person lately?

Dealing with those questions and providing what one needs to live well as we age is the aim of the Dignity Foundation TCI, a registered charity on North and Middle Caicos which provides for the physical, spiritual, and emotional needs of the vulnerable elderly and those who need special care.

Untired retiree

The foundation began with a retiree who was still connected with the concerns of his former work. Jack Wieland of Bottle Creek, North Caicos had retired as a general medical practitioner in 2019, but couldn’t help but notice the numbers of elderly people around him who seemed to need a little extra in the way of care. Following his interest in palliative care, he began getting to know these neighbors and learning about the needs around him. He began personally visiting local seniors and finding out about their needs, then making the connections to help: a medication organizer here, a medical bed there, some transportation to the clinic; and sometimes just a social or pastoral visit.

Among the connections was Galmo “Gilley” Williams, son of a Bottle Creek neighbor known as “the bread lady”—Mrs. Pauline Williams. Gilley and his wife, Althea, are widely known in the Islands for their philanthropic activities, so for them it was an easy leap to form a nonprofit organization to help this effort toward bringing dignity to aging.

The Dignity Foundation was registered in late 2023, drawing on the needs of the community and the strengths of its founding directors. Co-chairs are the Williamses. Others are Alvin Hegner, vice-chair (business); Rosemary Jolly, treasurer; Merrica Handfield, volunteer liaison (restaurateur); Jack Wieland, secretary; Evan Williams, pastoral care (pastor of Mt. Moriah church on Middle Caicos); Curalena Phillips, carer educator (retired nurse); and Treco Williams (marketing and IT).

Dignity in action

“Dr. Jack’s” initial visits in the community have coalesced into a regular visiting schedule of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday every week. Some of his first clients have become volunteers as well, going along on the visits to greet old friends and socialize with their peer group. A recent visit to Kew, for example, was a merry traveling “party” that included Bottle Creek seniors Mrs. Mary Gibson, Mrs. Maud Handfield, and Mrs. Pauline Williams.

The Dignity Foundation has also organized social events for the seniors of North and Middle Caicos, providing transportation and refreshments for gatherings at Horse Stable Beach and Bambarra Beach, and holding a High Tea Party at My Dees Restaurant on North to celebrate the King’s Birthday and allow residents to meet with the TCI Governor, Her Excellency Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam.

The in-home visits, however, are the central feature of Dignity, helping to relieve loneliness and checking on health issues. The visits are also where the organization’s most pressing needs lie. Wieland says he currently sees about 80 clients, and while that does not mean that all are visited weekly, it’s still a large responsibility. Other volunteers are needed.

Volunteers would not only help with social visitations but also provide transportation when necessary and work the logistics of providing any medical equipment needed. “Our focus at the moment is visitations,” says Dr. Wieland, expanding on the importance of providing social contact for those who are often isolated and homebound, without nearby relatives or English-speaking caregivers. Volunteers need not have a medical background; simple things like taking blood pressure and checking blood sugar are easily done, and Dignity has a good referral relationship with local doctors.

Future needs

“We need coordination and education and involvement,” Dr. Wieland says, looking to the future. Starting such an organization is a bit like juggling, keeping those three “balls” in the air.

The plan of the Dignity Foundation is to turn what is now a juggling act into a polished performance to bring dignity to aging and end-of-life needs. To that end, the organization will move toward obtaining an operational center to be used for daytime socialization, respite and education for caregivers, and a medical “library” of equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, and other assistive devices that can be borrowed when needed.

Dignity’s beginnings have focused on fighting social isolation, but there is so much more to be done, Dr. Wieland acknowledges. Hospice services, a dedicated transport vehicle, medical advocacy, and improving communication with family members who may live off-island are all among the ambitions of an organization that looks beneath the surface of aging in place.

For more information on the Dignity Foundation TCI, visit its website, dftci.org, or contact Jack Wieland at ja**@df***.org or (649) 332-6002.

You can help

Dignity Foundation TCI is designed to run on volunteer work, and there is currently no staff. Everyone involved, from its board of directors to those making visits to the elderly, is a volunteer . . . and more are needed.

While monetary and in-kind gifts are much appreciated, the real work of the organization resides in people helping people. You can become one of those people, no matter what your area or level of expertise.

To become a volunteer with the Dignity Foundation, contact Jack Wieland by email or phone: ja**@df***.org, (649) 332-6002.