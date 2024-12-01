A journey of hope and healing.

Story & Photos By Oshin Whyte

Wild, lush, exotic, breathtaking—what do all these words have in common? They each capture the natural beauty and allure of East Caicos. You may recall reading my previous article, where Captain Timothy Hamilton, Amadyne Agenor, and I navigated the uncharted landscapes of East Caicos in search of nesting sea turtles—a journey through nature’s untouched masterpiece. However, Hurricane Fiona had ravaged these shores, stripping away thousands of pounds of sand and inundating the coast with sargassum and marine debris. Any hope of finding signs of sea turtle nesting was all but extinguished, buried beneath the storm’s aftermath.

After witnessing this devastation, I returned with cautious optimism. Captain Tim and I hoped for a glimpse of renewal—a testament to nature’s remarkable resilience and ability to rebuild. Though Amadyne could not join us as she pursues further education in the United Kingdom, she was with us in spirit as we set out to continue the project under the Darwin Plus initiative, designed to foster a community-driven, locally owned action plan for the sustainable future of East Caicos.

As we landed on East Caicos and made our way along the coast, the signs of recovery were undeniable. The shoreline, once stripped by Fiona’s force, had regained its sand in places, and though sargassum and debris were still scattered along the coast, it was no longer overwhelming. It was here, at Drumpoint, where we found a clear sign of life: a sea turtle’s false crawl. Even turtles, it seems, sometimes change their minds—a reminder of the trials they endure to secure the survival of their species. At Black Rock Bay, the excitement only grew. We encountered more tracks—evidence of nesting activities. Some nests showed signs of recent hatching, with tiny, determined tracks leading from nest to shore, and alongside them, larger tracks that marked the journey of adult turtles who had returned to lay their eggs.

As we carefully excavated several of these nests and uncovered shells, a powerful sense of wonder and gratitude filled us. To see that life had continued in these fragile shores, despite the storm’s devastation, was truly moving. We were reminded that nature, in all its resilience, not only recovers but nurtures, healing its own wounds and those of anyone who seeks solace within it.

For me, this trip was about more than turtles and data—it became a journey of personal healing. In the stillness of East Caicos, surrounded by nothing but nature’s raw beauty, I found a peace that had eluded me since losing my brother to the cloud of violence that has fallen over our once-peaceful home. For months, I had been plagued by a sense of incompleteness and loss, unable to reconcile his absence. The noise in my mind was relentless, a constant echo of pain and turmoil. But here, in the quiet and grandeur of East Caicos, my heart and mind began to quiet.

As Captain Tim and I set up camp one evening, I found myself opening up about everything—the grief, the loss, the unyielding sadness. He listened, offering a presence that was both grounding and healing. When he finally spoke in his steady, gravelly voice, his words were simple yet profound: “You have to keep on keeping on. There were times when I was up and times when I was down, then up again, but you must keep on going. This island taught me that.” In that moment, the floodgates opened, and I felt a release—a weight I hadn’t realized I was carrying fell away. I came to East Caicos searching for sea turtles and, instead, found myself.

East Caicos taught me that nature not only endures but also heals. Just as the shores are slowly restored and life returns, we, too, can find our way back. For every broken shell we uncovered, a story of survival emerged, one that rekindled my hope and reminded me of the importance of this work. There is something profoundly spiritual about witnessing such resilience—about seeing life carry on despite the odds. It is an honor to be part of this project, a calling to protect and preserve these natural treasures for generations to come.