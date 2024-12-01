A look into TCI’s music and musicians, past, present, and future.

By Abigail and Alejandra Parnell

Many things remind us of our “Beautiful by Nature” Turks & Caicos Islands—our unique and varied cuisine, the vast landscapes and exquisite beaches that encompass our Islands, our small and tight-knit community. But nothing reminds us more of home than the sweet sound of our music. Music in the Turks & Caicos Islands is a celebration of our heritage and serves as a reminder of our vibrant culture.

Origins

Ripsaw, also known as ‘“Rake-n-Scrape,” the national music of the Turks & Caicos, was born out of resourcefulness. It’s defined by the use of the carpenter saw‘s teeth being scraped against with a metal-like object, such as silverware, hence “ripping the saw.” Other instruments such as the guitar, goat and cow skin drums, and accordion accompany the signature sound of a ripsaw band.

Despite the stark similarities between the musical styles of the Turks & Caicos and The Bahamas, what differentiates ripsaw is the bending of the saw, which can create different musical tones, although this genre is played in The Bahamas, too.

Many theories exist to explain how ripsaw in the Turks & Caicos came to be. Some attribute cultural exchanges between us and our neighbours, such as the Dominican Republic and Haiti via trade, as well as migration between the TCI and The Bahamas. Another theory also suggests that slaves fleeing the United States who made the Islands their home introduced the concept of using the saw for music. These explanations could all be responsible for our musical heritage. This demonstrates creativity and adaptability, as our ancestors discovered ways to create music without traditional instruments.

Evolution

There are many individuals, from older and younger generations alike, who have made significant contributions to the musical scene in the Turks & Caicos Islands. One such man, Lovey Forbes, has been a celebrated musician here for over 40 years. He was sent by Hon. JAGS McCartney to Canada in the 1970s to play ripsaw in the former Turks and Caicos–Canada Connection band, with the purpose of welcoming Canadians to the TCI.

As the TCI population was exposed to different musical genres through radio, travelling, and the increase of tourists to the Islands, they expressed their discoveries through music. For instance, Lovey Forbes began blending ripsaw music with other popular genres such as reggae, calypso, and gospel—creating his own musical style which he’s dubbed “Combina” music.

Today, most people can be exposed to a multitude of different musical styles and genres due to the creation of the Internet and streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube. Furthermore, as our Islands continue to open their doors to people from different cultural backgrounds, it will be exciting to witness how the cultural exchanges pay off in music. These new musical experiences and experimentation are sure to influence the development of the next generation of TCI music artists.

Meet the musicians

Music can be found anywhere in the TCI—at beach bars, local restaurants, and the Thursday night Fish Fry, it’s an integral part of the Islands’ culture. It’s only fair that we spotlight a few of the music artists making this reality possible, creating their own tunes and melodies. As there are so many talented musicians in the TCI, we decided to introduce those who we had the chance to interview. Whether seasoned or fresh, all these musicians are current contributors to the music scene.

Keno and Kaz

Their musical journey began with gospel music in a Christian household in Grand Turk. Growing up, they were only exposed to secular music sparingly, often overhearing popular tunes through friends. Attending events like high school basketball tournaments where local bands would perform would also give them that opportunity, but they’d often have to leave early. Although this felt isolating at times, these experiences stirred a deep curiosity and love for music. When Keno was around eight, a family friend gave him his first bass guitar, sparking a passion that would eventually carry him far beyond what he may have expected.

By his late teens, Keno had started playing with small local bands, learning by ear and improvising since formal music education wasn’t readily available. When he left for the United States in the late 1990s, he found himself immersed in new genres like reggae, soca, and jazz. He remembers his first professional band performance in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was often the youngest musician on stage, but he quickly made an impression. “I was the baby, but they taught me so much,” he says. Those early years on stage with seasoned musicians taught him about showmanship, dedication, and the power of blending different musical styles—a skill that would come to define his own sound.

Keno’s music is deeply inspired by life, stories, and humour. One of his most famous songs, “Man in Law,” was born out of a lighthearted story shared by his family during the COVID-19 lockdown. A family member mentioned that his ex had returned from another country with her new boyfriend, who was affectionately dubbed “man in law” by their family members. This funny, everyday moment struck a chord with Keno, and he transformed it into a catchy, relatable song that was quickly embraced. “It’s these little slices of life that make the best songs,” he says, adding that the tune resonates with anyone who’s ever experienced the quirks of family and small-town gossip. This hit song, released in 2021, has just under half a million views on YouTube.

Another popular track, “On the Wagon,” is a nostalgic ode to childhood, reflecting Sundays spent attending church and Sunday School, as well as hearing stories from elders. “It’s the kind of song that brings people back,” he says, “because it’s not just my story.” By tapping into these shared experiences, the song is a bridge that connects listeners to the stories and values of TCI.

Although Keno loves the traditional sounds of Turks & Caicos, he’s always been drawn to the idea of bringing them into a more modern context. His experimentation with different genres has led him to blend traditional TCI “rake and scrape” music with international beats like house music. One unreleased version of “Man in Law” even features a house beat, though he admits he’s waiting for the right moment to release it. “Rake and scrape will only go so far if we keep it as it is,” he explains. By adding modern rhythms, he hopes to introduce TCI’s unique sounds to global audiences while making it more appealing to younger listeners.

This fusion approach, however, comes with its own set of challenges. Keno is known for being a perfectionist, often spending months refining a track before he feels it’s ready for release. He tells the story of recording “On the Wagon” in his makeshift studio in Fort Lauderdale. His “studio” was set up with his microphone in the bedroom closet to get the best acoustics from the clothes. He’d hit record, then run back and forth between rooms to get everything just right. By the time he got back to the mic, he’d be out of breath, but it was worth it, as it reflects the lengths he would go to for the right sound.

Keno’s down-to-earth approach has endeared him to fans, as he remains more focused on the music itself than on fame or success. He recalls a conversation with a friend, who asked if he ever dreamed of taking his music to bigger stages. Keno’s response was simple: he’s happy making music that resonates with people and captures the essence of TCI. “I do this because I love it, not for the spotlight,” he says. This humility, combined with his deep respect for the craft, has kept him grounded throughout his career, allowing him to stay connected to his roots while embracing the future.

Keno and Kaz’s journey, filled with small-town anecdotes, gospel beginnings, and global influences, exemplifies the power of music to transcend boundaries. Their stories are woven into their songs, a tribute to their island heritage and the experiences that make Turks & Caicos a place like no other. Through fusion of past and present, they’re ensuring that TCI’s music will continue to evolve, bringing the soul of the Islands to listeners around the world.

Sax-O-Pan

Sax-O-Pan is a musical duo that consists of Brentford Handfield and his son, Brenten, two very talented musicians who have an intertwined connection to the musical scene in the Turks & Caicos. Brentford, a seasoned musician, has long been active in the local music scene. Music was an integral part of his upbringing, something he naturally passed down to his son. His early beginnings were in the church and a particular memory stood out—singing a hymn in church and accidentally singing the wrong line, making the congregation laugh. Furthermore, his childhood home in North Caicos became the “go-to” place to borrow a guitar because of the instruments his father—a sailor—brought home. Though he did not receive formal training until he was older, Brentford was always surrounded by music and this foundation was his training ground, sparking a passion that would shape his life.

Outside of church, the first band he played with in high school was called Vision. Brentford and his brother also had the opportunity to play with other bands such as North Caicos Connection and the Gospel Peacemakers. He recalls that these experiences made him feel part of something larger than himself—a bond of friendship and musical passion that laid the foundation for his lifelong career. Later, he moved on to play with other bands like Tropical Impulse, where he played keyboard, his instrument of choice, though he always loved the guitar most. His son Brenten would go on to echo some of these experiences years later.

As he grew older, Brentford dedicated his life not only to performing but to teaching music. After studying music

formally in college—an opportunity he describes as almost accidental—he came back home to TCI to pass on his knowledge. He began teaching music in schools and mentoring young musicians, including his son, who showed an early and natural talent for rhythm. Teaching Brenten, however, was not about pushing him toward a career, but sharing a love for the music that had always been a central part of his life.

One of his fondest memories is of Brenten learning the clarinet at the age of seven. While Brenten took to the instrument with ease, he quickly put it down, saying he didn’t like how it felt against his teeth. “He moved on to the steel pan and drums,” Brentford recalled, “but I knew then that music was just as much a part of him as it was for me.” He encouraged Brenten to explore different instruments, allowing him to find his own path. This guidance has helped Brenten develop the versatility that characterises his current musical journey. He’s always encouraged Brenten’s exploration of jazz and other genres, believing that true artistry comes from a blend of past and present.

As a musician and teacher, Brentford feels a strong responsibility to preserve the unique sound of Turks and Caicos. He recalls how, back in the 1980s, local bands would pack dance floors during events, with everyone dancing to the rhythms of local instruments. “Now, the DJ plays and the dance floor fills up while live bands watch from the sidelines,” he says. This shift has only strengthened his dedication to keeping the musical heritage of the country alive. He frequently advocates for more support for local music, such as copyright enforcement, which would help local artists monetize their music and bring their sound to wider audiences.

A visionary in his own right, he dreams of festivals centered around TCI’s cultural heritage, with themes like corn harvesting or sisal weaving, incorporating music, crafts, and dance. He envisions teaching local children the theory behind the sounds they hear, wanting them to play by ear and understand the musical structure.

As Brenten pursues his formal music training at the University of Miami, he continues his work at home, returning to Turks & Caicos during his breaks. Brenten had the opportunity to offer drumming lessons at his church free of charge, which shows his commitment. This father–son duo continues to perform together as Sax-O-Pan, Brentford admitting, “ . . . I also see him exploring things I never dreamed of.” Their mutual respect is evident in the way they work together, each bringing their own strengths and style to their performances. Sax-O-Pan is more than just a band; it’s the embodiment of the power of music and how it brings us closer.

Brenten, now in his third year of university, talks of someday creating a cross-cultural program where musicians from all over the world come to TCI to collaborate, learn, and share their artistry. Together, they are not only preserving the sounds of their heritage but expanding them, ensuring that local music continues to evolve while staying rooted in the traditions they hold dear.

Through their shared journey, Sax-O-Pan illustrates the values of community, family, and the transformative power of music. Brentford’s steadfast dedication to preserving TCI’s musical traditions, paired with Brenten’s innovative spirit, makes this duo a beacon for both heritage and progress—a harmonious blend of past and future, grounded in love and respect for the art form that has defined their lives.

I am Gemma

Among the next generation of local musicians is a soca artist whose stage name speaks for itself, “I am Gemma.” This name captures the essence of her stage personality, as she gives it her all in her performances, in sync with the crowd.

Gemma’s musical journey began in childhood, with her love for singing and soca music. “For as long as I can remember, I loved to sing,” Gemma recalls. It was “putting two passions of mine together as one.” In her early days as an artist, she was wracked with stage fright, not doing too much on the stage and trying her best to get through the performance. But now, she totally enjoys the experience on stage, fully immersing herself in the performance. When asked what was the most enjoyable aspect of performing, she said her favourite part was experiencing the feedback from the crowd, which livens her performances.

Gemma’s musical inspirations include famous female soca artists such as Patrice Roberts, Destra, and Fay-Ann Lyons. However, she currently takes more inspiration from local artists like Barbara Johnson, Keno and Kaz, Q Band Lynkz, and Provision band as she continues to develop as an artist. She’s also enjoyed collaborating with many local rake-n-scrape bands, and is planning to release her own music within the genre soon.

Although soca is not the most popular genre in the TCI in comparison to the very popular American beats that are played at events, Gemma’s noticed an increasing appreciation for soca among locals, stating, “You can now find more soca music playing at events than other genres.” “I am Gemma” is excited to continue the path set by the local musicians before her, even if her style is not traditional Turks & Caicos music. “I am continuing the tradition of creating music here.” An ode to the people who came before her, Gemma’s desire to create new and fresh music is evident in her work. Her latest release is Crazy Party and is available on all streaming platforms.

Andy Missick

Andy Missick’s journey as a musician is linked to his deep commitment to the community. Growing up in Grand Turk, Andy witnessed the impact of gun violence and the challenges facing young people firsthand.

Andy is “the bridge” among his peers, someone who could empathise with both the pain of growing up in difficult environments and the hope for change. He recalls one conversation with a young man on probation who asked him, “Why do you believe we can do better?” Andy’s answer came through his music: “Because I’ve been where you are and I know there’s a way out.” Andy’s interest in music also stemmed from witnessing his older brother make music, but at the time, he was too shy to join in. Eventually, he overcame this fear and started putting pen to paper, writing his own music.

Under the artist name Yung Blacks, Andy’s music serves as an open door to these young people, giving them a sense of connection and purpose. His anti-gun violence track, “Stop the Violence,” was inspired by the loss of several friends to crime and incarceration. In the music video, he recruited youth from local neighbourhoods, hoping they would see themselves in the message.

Music is more than a melody to Andy, it’s a way to reach hearts and change minds. His holistic approach to music isn’t just about making songs—it’s about fostering community resilience, a sense of belonging, and empowerment.

Andy’s life is a delicate balancing act, with multiple roles that often seem at odds with each other. As a probation officer and radio host, he takes a calculated approach to ensure that each aspect of his life aligns with his values. Andy’s integrity has become a signature trait in his community, where he’s respected not only for his talent but for his unwavering principles. His music is free of profanity, and he strives to make his lyrics relatable yet constructive, allowing him to serve as a consistent role model for the youth who look up to him.

Andy’s commitment to staying culturally relevant has been one of the reasons behind his success. While working as a youth mentor, he often uses music as an entry point to connect with young people struggling with depression, anxiety, and isolation.

He tells a story of his own teenage years, when he would pour out his feelings in long texts to friends, trying to make sense of them. His friends encouraged him to turn these “journal entries” into songs, helping him find a constructive way to process his emotions. These experiences shaped him into an artist who doesn’t just sing about the good times but addresses the complexities of life with authenticity. Through his positive, relatable music, Andy has built a following that sees him not just as an artist but as a voice of their community.

When asked about future projects, he has a lot of music that he hasn’t released as yet, as he is focused on his current responsibilities. However, as a recipient of the “Best Music Video” award at the A Day In Paradise (ADIP) film festival, he is considering making a song to enter.

The future of music in TCI

Music is an aspect of our culture which brings us together. It is an integral part of our community and a creative outlet which brings much collective joy. As time goes on, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming generation of Turks & Caicos musicians express themselves through their music. With global influences like pop, hip-hop, and house music, some musicians hope that the spirit of our music doesn’t get lost in the crowd.

Abigail, 20, and Alejandra, 21, are sisters currently pursuing bachelor’s degrees in Psychology and Business Psychology, respectively. Both are avid scuba divers, passionate readers, and enthusiastic writers. They share a love for volunteering, including fostering dogs. The sisters split their time between the Turks & Caicos Islands and the UK, where they are pursuing their tertiary education and exploring their shared passions.