Enjoying a night at South Bank’s new restaurant Lua.

By Kathy Borsuk ~ Photos By Lemens Welch & Elemento Photography

When I heard the name of South Bank’s first restaurant was Lua, I envisioned a tropical oasis tickled by a warm ocean breeze; a tranquil setting designed to soothe the senses. After witnessing the thoughtful, measured design and construction of the South Bank community, I expected nothing less than a curated experience reflecting the new resort’s relaxed but sophisticated vibe. My expectations were not disappointed.

The hilly drive down Long Bay Highway to South Bank is a gradual change from the bustle of Provo to a serene, nature-kissed atmosphere. We started the evening in the breezy open air lounge, overlooking the property’s signature lagoon. It was a quiet February evening and twilight was a long, slow slide from apricot to lemon to orange, shading to violet. It turned the high-ceilinged lounge into a glowing, intimate space, where we abstinent folk sipped our delicious “mocktails.” I became a convert of “Not a Porn Star,” a refreshing concoction of Everleaf Forest (a bittersweet blend of sustainably sourced botanical extracts), passion fruit, vanilla, lime, and soda carefully crafted by the bartender behind the marble bar. A nearby guest extolled the virtues of “The Arc,” combining lemongrass tequila, elderflower, spicy agave, and lime, while another claimed the powers of “Mad Ticker,” with dark rum, amaro (an Italian herbal liquor), and ginger lime cordial. Obviously, a lot of thought went into cocktail planning and the well-chosen wine list.

The covered dining terrace flanks the lounge. It is an intimate area with a sophisticated ambiance designed for quiet conversation in the evenings and more lively gatherings during the day. It overlooks the lagoon-level patio edged by soft sand, palm trees, cabanas, and hammocks, and includes a flickering fire pit. This part seemed populated by families, with adults relaxing while children played on the beach. There is an informal wood-fired pizza station nearby, featuring handcrafted artisan pizzas that are on my list for the next visit.

Lua’s menu is self-described as a mélange of Mediterranean, Asian, and Caribbean “coastal cuisine.” Appetizers included creative salads like the Kale and Avocado Salad (with shaved fennel, toasted almonds, and a homemade ranch dressing) that my husband savored and the more exotic Soba Noodle Salad (with tomato ponzu and crispy shimeji mushrooms) I chose. Freshly baked brioche buns were an added treat.

That evening, Lua’s chefs’ culinary brilliance and careful sourcing was on display with entrees ranging from Niman Ranch Pork Chops to Wild Caught Jumbo Prawns and Blue Fin Tuna. I was impressed to learn that Niman Ranch is a network of U.S. family farmers and ranchers who raise livestock humanely and sustainably to deliver the finest tasting meat in the world. Also on the menu were Lua’s signature dishes including Lamb Tagine and Chicken Makhani, and vegetarian entrees such as Tandoori Dusted Celeriac Tataki and Cauliflower Masala. I chose Pan-Roasted Cod, served with a delicious octopus and bean ragout with chorizo oil and greens. The presentation was a palette of colors and textures, mirrored by the contrasting flavors of each element. My husband went more traditional with the USDA Prime Ribeye, cooked to a turn and served with the island’s best fries!

Throughout the evening, service was careful and almost excruciatingly attentive in spite of the busy dining area. There’s no doubt that no expense has been spared in ensuring the experience meets the resort’s high expectations.

It was a pleasure to meet Executive Chef Neerul Tomar, who oversees a conclave of chefs to create this exquisite fare. A native of India, Chef Tomar honed his craft at well-known Hyatt and Kempinski properties. For the last nine years, he cooked at the Sandy Lane Resort in Barbados, its legendary style making it one of the most prestigious resorts in the world. He imported a flair for culinary brilliance, purity, and perfection by specializing in simple, elegant dishes that pique every sense. He explained that his menu must cater to a wide variety of clientele, including those looking for vegetarian and gluten- and dairy-free choices, further stretching his creativity. Generally, he said, the bar fare is Asian-slanted, while Lua has a Caribbean verve at lunchtime and a more Mediterranean influence at dinner. He also plans to showcase favorite dishes from the variety of nationalities represented by his assisting chefs. It’s clear that Chef Tomar and his team consider food their artistic palette, with each dish exquisitely plated and presented.

Our lovely evening was capped with a cup of coffee and desserts that we almost too beautiful to eat. We shared the Yuzu Cheesecake (a smooth blend of citrus gel and yuzu [a citrus fruit] curd on a charcoal tulle) and the South Bank Mille-Feuille, alternating layers of Madagascar vanilla cream with hazelnut mousse in the crunchy pastry shell. Other tantalizing creations included a Signature Chocolate Souffle and Homemade Sorbets of coconut/lime, mango/basil, or gin and tonic.

It’s easy to relax in the scented ocean air, whether returning to the lounge for an aperitif or taking a quiet walk along the lagoon. Since Lua serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner (“from sunrise to starlight”) resort guests needn’t worry about their next meal.

As we strolled through the tree-lined entry hall, we learned from Windward Brand’s Marketing Manager Gabriel Saunders that while the restaurant is the first of several to cater to South Bank’s guest and owner population, he encourages island residents to consider the property for special occasions. Because of the variety of seating areas—from lounge to restaurant to open-air terrace—and flexible seating arrangements, it is especially suitable for large groups and celebratory feasts of all kind.

I was surprised to learn that one of the only criticisms of Lua on social media was the perceived “long” drive to get there! To us, a 10-minute jaunt with no traffic through the verdant lanes of native vegetation on a good road is an anathema to the frenetic craziness of Provo traffic in other areas of the island. There’s no doubt in my mind that it’s well worth a trip to Lua for an afternoon or evening of the soothing balm of nature’s sun, sand, and sea, combined with exquisitely prepared gourmet fare.

For more information, visit livesouthbank.com/resort.