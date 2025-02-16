Reflections on this special day in the Islands.

Story & Photos By Davidson E. Louis

Sundays felt like a gift—a reward for making it through the week. The air carried a different energy, softer and more relaxed, almost as if the entire island paused to exhale. Growing up in Turks & Caicos, Sundays were a sacred day. Either you spent it on the boat with friends and family or at church—of course.

Sundays held three special meanings when I was young, and rightfully so for many of us who were blessed to grow up on these Islands. It was the day you wore your most cherished outfit for Sunday morning church. It was the day when food overflowed from midday until dusk, filling homes with the aroma of tradition and love. And as the sun set, reality crept in—the reminder that school awaited in the morning, inevitable and inescapable.

Sunday, too, was a day of open doors. Family members and friends had no need to call ahead. They just appeared, knowing they would be welcomed with laughter, stories, and a plate of food. It was an unspoken code—anyone could drop by, say hello, share a meal, or simply sit for a moment and enjoy the company of one another. Cousins, neighbors, and friends would gather, exchanging the latest news on the front patio or playing games, bringing back memories, and laughing together. It was as if the entire country became one extended family, bound together by shared experiences and a mutual understanding of what it meant to belong.

The island of Providenciales is filled with churches. From Blue Hills to Five Cays and up to Leeward, we have one of the highest church-per-capita ratios among developed islands in the North Atlantic and Caribbean, with Providenciales having roughly one church for every 3,000 inhabitants. Christianity is deeply rooted in the culture, with various denominations having places of worship on the island, including Baptists, Anglicans, Seven Day Adventists, and Methodists.

Many of the island’s churches are found in the three original settlements of Blue Hills, The Bight, and Five Cays. For many families, including mine, attending church wasn’t just a routine—it was a tradition passed down through generations. Church wasn’t just about faith. It was a social cornerstone, a place where we saw friends and family, shared testimonies, and reinforced our cultural identity. It was where we learned respect for our elders, discipline, and the importance of community. For many, it was the only place where they felt truly seen and heard, a sanctuary from the challenges of daily life.

As a young boy, Sunday service felt grand, almost ceremonial. The crisp scent of starch in my Sunday best, the rhythmic sway of the choir, and the pastor’s commanding yet reassuring voice filled the room with an energy both humbling and uplifting.

The elders sat with quiet dignity, the women adorned in white gloves and elaborate hats, for Sundays were when everyone wore their finest. Backs were straight against the pews, eyes fixed ahead, with only the occasional glance down to follow the reading of scriptures. They listened with unwavering attention, while we, the restless young ones, fidgeted in our seats, anticipating the feast that awaited after service. The sermons were long but rich with wisdom, reinforcing patience, kindness, and perseverance. As the choir’s voices soared, echoing off the high ceilings, the church seemed to pulse with a divine presence, binding us all—young and old—in the sacred rhythm of faith.

Sunday worshiping had always been my favorite time—a moment when the entire church seemed to come alive with an energy so powerful it felt almost tangible. Head coverings would be tossed in the air as if lifted by the Spirit itself, and suddenly, the dignified stillness of the pews gave way to joyous movement. No one remained seated—the aisles filled with swaying bodies, clapping hands, and lifted voices. The piano keys struck with urgency, the organ bellowed deep and soulful notes, and tambourines rattled in rhythm with the heartbeat of the congregation.

It was the only time when the clear divide between young and old seemed to fade, as both generations moved as one. Elders who normally sat with quiet reverence found themselves swept up in the moment, their feet tapping and arms raised just as freely as the children who danced without hesitation. It was a time of pure, uninhibited praise—where age, status, and worries melted away, leaving only faith and joy. In those moments, the church wasn’t just a place of worship; it was a sanctuary of celebration, a space where the burdens of life were lifted, and the soul felt truly free.

After church, the real celebration began. The kitchen became a hub of activity as pots bubbled with rice and peas, fish, macaroni and cheese, and all sorts of meats. Plates were never empty, and no guest left hungry. The laughter of children mixed with the stories of the elders, weaving together a tapestry of love, faith, and belonging. The food itself was a reflection of our heritage—recipes passed down through generations, each bite a reminder of the resilience and creativity of our ancestors. Sitting around the table, on the couch, outside with an old friend, or anywhere that was available, we would hear stories of past hardships and triumphs, reinforcing the lessons learned in church just hours before.

As the day wore on, Sunday’s joy gently faded into the quiet of the evening. A bittersweet feeling settled in—knowing that the carefree hours of the weekend were slipping away, making way for the responsibilities of the week ahead. Schoolbooks needed to be prepared, uniforms ironed, and minds shifted toward the challenges that Monday would bring. Yet, the warmth of the day lingered, a gentle reminder that no matter what the week held, another Sunday would come—a fresh opportunity to reconnect with faith, family, and tradition.

No matter what awaited on Monday morning, Sundays in Turks & Caicos always felt like home—where faith, family, and tradition came together in perfect harmony. It was the day that reaffirmed our values, strengthened our bonds, and reminded us of the beauty of human connections. In its quiet yet profound way, Sundays represented the heartbeat of our culture, a sacred rhythm that carried us forward.