Modernizing Supervision

How the FSC is improving its risk‑based framework.

By Dr. Courtney S. Robinson, TCI FSC Communications Advisor

The Turks & Caicos Islands Financial Services Commission (FSC) has long applied risk-based supervisory principles to help safeguard the integrity, stability, and reputation of the jurisdiction’s financial services sector. As financial services continue to evolve and new risks emerge, the Commission continues to strengthen and refine its supervisory framework to ensure that supervisory resources are directed toward areas presenting the greatest risk.

Risk-based supervision recognises that not all regulated entities present the same level of risk. In practice, this means the FSC relies on a broad range of supervisory information — including annual AML/CFT returns, supervisory returns, compliance reviews, examinations, regulatory engagements, and other supervisory activities — to build a clearer picture of risk across institutions and sectors. This information forms the basis for risk assessments and supervisory planning, enabling the FSC to allocate attention in a proportionate and targeted manner while supporting compliance with regulatory and AML/CFT obligations.

Strengthening an established risk-based supervisory framework

Risk-based supervision has been a cornerstone of the FSC’s supervisory approach for many years. However, as financial services evolve, the Commission must continually refine the tools, methodologies, and information that support effective supervision.

Developments such as digital finance, virtual assets, cloud-based service providers, digital onboarding solutions, and increasingly interconnected financial systems create new opportunities for growth and innovation. At the same time, they can introduce new risks relating to AML/CFT compliance, operational resilience, cybersecurity, consumer protection, and cross-border financial activity.

Against this backdrop, the FSC continues to strengthen its risk-based supervisory framework to ensure supervisory resources remain focused on the areas presenting the greatest risk to consumers, the financial system, and the reputation of the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Supervisory information as the foundation of effective supervision

Effective risk-based supervision depends upon high-quality information. The FSC continues to enhance the collection and analysis of supervisory data to strengthen its understanding of emerging risks and sectoral trends.

Annual AML/CFT returns, in particular, now form an important part of the FSC’s supervisory intelligence. They help provide a more structured understanding of regulated entities’ controls, practices, and exposure to money laundering and terrorist financing risks. When combined with other supervisory information, these returns support more informed risk assessments and allow the FSC to better target compliance reviews, examinations, and follow-up action where necessary.

As supervisory data continues to improve, opportunities also exist to make greater use of analytics, trend analysis, and data visualisation tools to assist in identifying emerging risk patterns and supporting supervisory decision-making.

Building examiner capability

Technology alone cannot deliver effective supervision. Skilled examiners remain central to identifying risks, assessing controls, and exercising sound supervisory judgement.

The FSC therefore continues to invest in examiner development across a broad range of areas, including risk assessment methodologies, AML/CFT supervision, governance reviews, operational resilience, emerging technologies, and evolving financial crime risks.

As the financial services sector becomes increasingly digital, supervisory staff must also understand issues such as virtual assets, digital finance models, cloud outsourcing arrangements, and technology-enabled AML/CFT risks.

Cross border supervision: managing risks that do not respect borders

Financial services have become increasingly interconnected, and many of the risks facing regulated entities today extend beyond national borders. Developments in digital finance, technology-enabled services, cross-border transactions, and international business structures can create risks that affect multiple jurisdictions simultaneously. The FSC therefore recognises that effective supervision increasingly depends on strong cooperation with domestic and international partners.

The FSC continues to engage with overseas supervisory authorities, financial intelligence units, regional bodies, and other competent authorities through information-sharing arrangements and cooperative relationships. These engagements support a better understanding of emerging risks, evolving industry practice,s and regulatory developments in other jurisdictions.

Cross-border cooperation also enhances the FSC’s ability to identify risks associated with international business activities, foreign counterparties, and technology-driven financial services. By maintaining strong regulatory relationships and participating in regional and international forums, the FSC is better positioned to respond to risks that may affect the stability, integrity, and reputation of the Turks & Caicos Islands financial services sector.

Supporting innovation while safeguarding integrity

Innovation continues to reshape the financial services landscape. Digital solutions, automation, new payment technologies, and other emerging financial products have the potential to improve efficiency, broaden access to services, and support economic development. At the same time, innovation may introduce new risks that require careful assessment and oversight.

The FSC recognises that effective regulation should support responsible innovation while maintaining appropriate safeguards for consumers, investors, and the wider financial system. Risk-based supervision plays an important role in achieving this balance by ensuring that supervisory attention is directed toward higher-risk activities without imposing unnecessary regulatory burdens where risks are lower.

As new business models and technologies emerge, the FSC continues to assess the risks and opportunities they present and to refine its supervisory approach accordingly. This enables innovation to develop within a framework that promotes transparency, accountability, consumer protection, and market confidence while safeguarding the reputation of the jurisdiction as a well-regulated international financial centre.

AML/CFT and operational resilience as supervisory priorities

Within the FSC’s risk-based supervisory framework, AML/CFT compliance and operational resilience remain important areas of supervisory focus. These considerations are increasingly relevant in an environment where financial services are becoming more digital, interconnected and technology-driven.

The growth of digital financial services, online customer onboarding, virtual assets, cloud-based solutions, and technology-enabled business models can create new opportunities but may also introduce risks relating to money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, cybersecurity, and operational disruption. Effective supervision therefore requires an understanding of both traditional and emerging risk factors.

When assessing risk, the FSC considers a range of factors including governance arrangements, customer due diligence processes, sanctions compliance controls, transaction monitoring systems, suspicious activity reporting practices, outsourcing arrangements, and overall risk management effectiveness. Operational resilience factors, including business continuity planning, cybersecurity governance, and technology risk management, also contribute to an entity’s overall risk profile.

These factors are assessed through the FSC’s ongoing supervisory work, including annual AML/CFT returns, compliance reviews, examinations, and follow-up supervisory engagement. By incorporating these considerations into its supervisory activities, the FSC is better able to identify vulnerabilities, promote remediation where weaknesses are identified, and encourage higher standards of compliance and risk management across regulated sectors.

From risk assessment to supervisory action

Risk assessments are most effective when they inform meaningful supervisory action. The FSC’s risk-based supervisory framework is designed to ensure that information gathered through supervisory activities supports timely, proportionate, and targeted regulatory responses.

Information obtained through annual returns, supervisory engagements, compliance reviews, examinations, remediation activities, and other supervisory interactions contributes to the Commission’s understanding of sectoral and institutional risks. This information helps the FSC determine where supervisory resources and attention should be directed.

Depending on the nature and significance of the risks identified, supervisory responses may include outreach and guidance, enhanced monitoring, targeted information requests, compliance reviews, examinations, remediation programmes, or enforcement action. The objective is not simply to identify risks, but to ensure that those risks are appropriately addressed and mitigated.

As supervisory information continues to improve, opportunities may also emerge to make greater use of data analytics and other supervisory tools to support risk identification, trend analysis, and decision-making. The outcomes of supervisory activities then feed back into future risk assessments, creating a continuous cycle of monitoring, assessment, and improvement that strengthens the overall effectiveness of the supervisory framework.

Implementation and transparency

Strengthening a risk-based supervisory framework is an ongoing process. As risks evolve and the financial services sector develops, supervisory methodologies, information-gathering processes, and analytical capabilities must continue to evolve as well.

The FSC continues to enhance the quality and usefulness of supervisory information available to support risk assessments and supervisory planning. Improvements in data collection, including enhancements to supervisory reporting and information-gathering processes, help provide a more comprehensive understanding of risks across regulated sectors.

The Commission also recognises the importance of transparency and stakeholder engagement. Guidance, industry outreach, regulatory communication, and engagement with stakeholders all contribute to a greater understanding of regulatory expectations and support a culture of compliance.

By continuing to strengthen supervisory information, examiner capability, and risk assessment methodologies, the FSC seeks to ensure that its supervisory framework remains responsive, proportionate and aligned with international standards and best practices.

Conclusion

Risk-based supervision has been a cornerstone of the FSC’s supervisory approach for many years and continues to evolve as financial services become increasingly complex, interconnected, and technology driven.

Building upon this established framework, the FSC continues to strengthen its use of supervisory information, enhance risk assessment methodologies, invest in examiner capability, and deepen cooperation with domestic and international partners. These efforts support the Commission’s ability to identify emerging risks, respond proportionately to areas of concern and adapt to changes within the financial sector.

As developments in digital finance, technological innovation and international financial activity continue to reshape the regulatory landscape, the FSC remains committed to maintaining a supervisory framework that is forward-looking, risk-focused, and responsive to emerging challenges.

By combining established risk-based supervisory practices with ongoing enhancement and modernisation, the FSC is working to support a resilient, reputable, and well-regulated financial services sector that continues to contribute to the sustainable development of the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Dr. Courtney S. Robinson serves as Communications Advisor to the Turks & Caicos Islands Financial Services Commission, advising on media strategy, stakeholder engagement, and public affairs.