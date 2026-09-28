Using Pageantry to Fight Poverty

Miss International Turks & Caicos 2026 Adesha Gustave

By Kathy Borsuk ~ Photos By Watsonne Morency & Tristan Sayao

Let’s face it, most “Beauty Pageants” highlight the contestants’ glamour, costumes, figure, walk, poise. Of course these aspects are important, but the Miss International Turks & Caicos pageant goes beyond the superficial to focus on making a difference in the community.

Miss International Turks & Caicos 2026 Adesha Gustave is doing just that. Her platforms include youth advocacy and raising awareness of poverty in the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Miss International Turks & Caicos Pageant Director Sharlene Grant-Richards noticed the franchise several years ago. She says, “Miss International is committed to producing pageants that focus on community building, cultural exchange, empowerment, and maintaining a high standard. Those aspects intrigued me.” Since its inception in 1960 in Long Beach, California, the Miss International organization has welcomed goodwill ambassadors of beauty from around the world, promoting international friendship and cultural understanding.

The first Miss International Turks & Caicos pageant was held in 2025, with crowned queen Farrah Grant going on to win Miss International America in Japan, an astonishing debut as she competed against representatives from over 65 countries. The outgoing queen says the reign was her greatest achievement and encourages Adesha and future winners to remain committed to the legacy they will leave behind.

The 2026 pageant took place at Brayton Hall in Providenciales on June 27, 2026. National Director Sharlene Grant-Richards explained that it started out with seven contestants, with four making it to the finals. “I wanted to produce quality rather than quantity. The finalists were of a very high standard in terms of presentation, intellect, poise, and character. I was proud of how dedicated they were during the two-month preparation period, which included choreography, interview coaching, and personal development. They performed at a Cultural Explosion Show to remind us that pageantry is about so much more than a crown. It is about celebrating our culture, embracing our community, and showcasing the incredible talent that makes the Turks & Caicos Islands so special.”

Adesha Gustave of Grand Turk was awarded the crown, while also capturing the Best Gown and Best Swimwear awards; Nyiecia Thompson was named First Runner-Up and Most Photogenic. The next step will be representing Turks & Caicos in the Miss International 2026 Pageant in Tokyo, Japan on November 25, 2026.

I was privileged to meet Adesha and Ms. Grant-Richards this summer and their excitement and enthusiasm was palpable. The pair is committed to preparing and presenting a strong platform that is directly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The core elements of their advocacy include awareness of the economic struggles faced by families in the Turks & Caicos Islands; creating mentorship paths to inspire confidence and open doors for the next generation; and prove that a “self-described amateur” can become a national queen and move beyond the Islands into the “global village.”

Adesha is a lovely, soft-spoken, humble 18 year-old who is not ashamed to share her personal struggles. These qualities alone make her a powerful, inspiring young woman. Adesha says her father, a TCI citizen of Haitian descent, worked as a supervisor at the Providenciales International Airport during the years when she was a child. This allowed the family to rent a house in Blue Hills and enjoy a comfortable living for Adesha and her siblings. Her parents recognized Adesha’s academic prowess at an early age and enrolled her in Marantha Academy, then Richmond Hill Preparatory School, and Wesley Methodist School. Besides excelling in her courses, Adesha enjoyed music and drawing, as well as participating in talent shows and singing at church.

Unfortunately, she learned that circumstances can change quickly. Her father lost his job at the airport, the result of ethnic discrimination that runs rampant in the community. Money became scarce, the family had to move, and scarcity and lack descended upon the Gustave household. Adesha recalls, “If I was given lunch money, I would try to save every dollar to buy my clothes, school supplies, sundries. I didn’t want to put any more stress on my parents. It was already hard enough for them.”

Around the same time, Adesha detected a scrutiny among her peers, who seemed intimidated by her talents in the arts and began disparaging her efforts at creativity. This social media “bullying” caused her to slowly close off, isolate, and drop the activities she loved.

After high school graduation, she withdrew even further, not knowing what the future would hold; a path forward was unclear. Adesha eventually took a cashier’s job at Graceway Gourmet. She recalls walking the miles-long trek back home to Blue Hills at night because of several frightening incidents with local jitneys and no other transportation available.

Adesha entered the Miss International Pageant on a whim. She says she was “very shy to do the twirls in a swimsuit” and knew her parents would not be too happy about that part of the contest. Thankfully, both celebrated her win and seemed as astonished as Adesha was at the victory.

Now, Adesha is laser-focused on preparing for the next level of competition. But besides staying in shape, optimizing grooming, hair, and make-up routines, and practicing a confident media presence, Adesha is working to ensure that other young people can find hope in breaking out of poverty, accessing higher education or job training, ignoring bullying, and finding their God-given purpose in life.

As part of her mission, Adesha was busy this summer participating in local events. At the United Way Summer Enrichment Camp, she helped students strengthen their literacy skills and practice for a talent show. In collaboration with the TCI Department of Community Support and Engagement, Adesha hosted a skills workshop to offer tools to fight poverty in the local community. This included helping residents become aware of sources of help, including such groups as Food for Thought, United Way, The Orchard, and other social welfare programs. It also taught practical skills, including financial literacy, writing a good resume, and steps for starting and running a successful business.

Adesha joined TCI Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture Hon. Rachel Taylor at her Back-to-School Giveaway in Five Cays. She had the opportunity to engage with many of the children and their families and distributed over 800 school packages, going a long way to help families who may struggle to prepare their children for the new school year.

During her reign so far, Adesha has also shadowed staff in the TCI Social Development Department to experience struggling residents’ daily hardships and government efforts to help. She also attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Adventure Minds’ new learning and development space designed to better support children with autism. Adesha notes, “I believe that ending poverty means removing barriers to opportunity and ensuring that every child, regardless of their abilities or circumstances, has access to the resources they need to reach their full potential.”

Corporate and community sponsors are backing Adesha and the pageant’s values. These include Royal Jewels, who hosted the initial prize roll-out and presented Adesha with a Seiko watch and luggage set and the Miss International Organization, who granted a $5,000 prize fund to fuel her initiatives.

I can’t wait to see what Adesha does during the rest of her reign. Awareness of the topics she addresses is so needed and so important to the future of the Turks & Caicos Islands. The next generation needs to rise above the trenches of hopelessness, negativity, and despair and “rise like eagles” to grab hold of better opportunities.

To all our esteemed sponsors, thank you for your generous support and dedication to the Miss International Turks & Caicos Islands national pageant. Your invaluable contributions powered our production, empowered our delegates, and made this incredible celebration of talent, grace, and leadership possible. We are deeply grateful for your partnership and commitment to elevating our community on the national stage.

Be part of the program

Organisers of the Miss International Turks & Caicos Pageant are appealing to the local business community for support as national title holder Adesha Gustave prepares to represent the Turks & Caicos Islands at the 64th Miss International Pageant in Japan this November.

Pageant Director Sharlene Grant-Richardson says financial and in-kind contributions are needed to help cover the significant costs associated with Adesha’s participation on the international stage. Besides funding for evening gowns, interview attire, and sportswear styled to meet judging standards, the team needs support to create a custom national costume showcasing the culture and heritage of the Turks & Caicos Islands. As well, a specially curated item must also be provided as TCI’s national gift for the pageant’s annual charity auction in Tokyo.

Corporate sponsors will benefit from brand alignment with initiatives connected to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, along with media exposure and official social media recognition.

The Miss International Pageant offers Adesha Gustave an opportunity to promote the Turks & Caicos Islands, celebrate the country’s culture, and strengthen its presence on the global stage.

Businesses and individuals wishing to provide financial or in-kind support may contact National Director Sharlene Grant-Richards via WhatsApp at (649) 232-7551, by telephone at (649) 344 0003, or by email at mi******************@***il.com.